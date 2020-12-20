HARTSELLE — Albert “Buck” Molzof III, loving husband and father, passed away December 17, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 60.
Albert was born in Madison, Wisconsin on November 25, 1960.
Albert was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Moerhing; father, Albert Molzof II; stepfather, George Moehring; step-siblings, Jeff Moehring and Jennifer Rodgers; and parents-in-law, Charles Evans and Iola Graham Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Evans Molzof and daughter, Hylton Molzof. He also leaves behind sisters, Pam Trakel and Pattie Williams; brothers-in-law, James Trakel, James Williams, and Wayne Goggins; sister-in-law, Susan Evans Goggins; son-in-law, Austin Lenox; several nieces and nephews; as well as a multitude of close friends.
Though his life was cut short due to tragic illness, Albert lived a vibrant, full, and active life during his time in this world. His joyful spirit, limitless generosity, bold confidence, and clever creativity were an inspiration to all those who were fortunate enough to know and love him. He will be deeply and profoundly missed.
In the weeks preceding his death, it was Albert’s expressed desire for his loved ones to protect themselves from the threat of COVID-19. To honor this final wish, a memorial service for Albert Molzof will be postponed till Spring/Summer 2021 when it is safe for all those who loved him to gather safely and fully celebrate his life. In the meantime, his family welcomes you to express condolences, share fond memories, and donate to COVID-19 healthcare efforts via a virtual memorial page (https://everloved.com/life-of/albert-molzof/).
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.