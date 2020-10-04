DECATUR — Alfonso David Merino, 92, of Decatur peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in Yonkers, NY on June 26, 1928. He grew up in Spanish Harlem, NY before moving to Decatur, AL in 1958. He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II. In his career as a mechanical draftsman, his work in the space industry began at Chrysler and retired from Boeing. He was involved with the Space Station and space continued to intrigue him throughout his life. After retirement, In his spare time, he was a Eucharistic Minister, worked with the Knights of Columbus, as well as the Cursillo Movement. He was also President of St. Ann’s PTA. He was an avid reader, loved the Atlanta Braves, the Crimson Tide and pretty much any team his children supported. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. His sweet and kind nature endeared him to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A private family graveside service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Alfonso was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Olga Merino. He is survived by five children and their spouses, Brenda O’Rourke (Jerry) of Slidell, LA; Steven Merino of Decatur, AL; Patricia Siepman (Kurt) of Chicago, IL; Michael Merino (Julia Hodges) of Washington, DC; Sean Merino (Paige) of Houston TX. Four grandchildren and their spouses, Cristina Sparkman of West Hollywood, CA; Brandon Sparkman, (Shelli) of Cypress, TX; Lauren Peebles of Destin, FL; Claiborne Saldarriaga (Juan) of Redondo Beach, CA. Four great-grandchildren, Preston Sparkman of Cypress, TX; Kylie Sparkman of Cypress, TX; Jude Sparkman of Cypress TX; and Ada Olivia Saldarriaga of Redondo Beach, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Post 15, Decatur AL.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.