HUNTSVILLE — Alfonzo T. Jackson, 64, died October 24, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sterrs Cemetery. Public viewing is Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
