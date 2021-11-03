DECATUR — Alfred Lamon Moebes, 94, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. A graveside service will be on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery with Mark Posey officiating.
Mr. Moebes is survived by his two sons, Rudy Glen Moebes of Fancy Gap, VA and Ricky Lamon Moebes of Hartselle; one daughter, Charis Lynn Moebes Peete (Frank) of Athens; one brother, Ernest Gilbert Moebes (Jean); seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Lee Moebes.
Mr. Moebes was born on June 15, 1927 to the late William Richard and Lillie Mae Moebes. He was retired from Sears and was a member of Decatur Church of Christ. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great- grandfather.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
