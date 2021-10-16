DECATUR — Graveside service for Alfred Long, 84, will be Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., at Rogersville Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Long died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born December 13, 1936, in Cullman County to Douglas Theodore Long and Louise Anna Sachs Long.
Mr. Long was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include one son, Steven Long; four daughters, Michelle Woods (Wes), Kelly Jeffreys (Robert), Nancy Smith (Tracy Maples), Christie Long (Curtis Goodwin, Jr.); brother, Douglas Long (Suzanne); two sisters, Carrol DeSoto and Martha Everett; eleven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.
