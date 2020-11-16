DECATUR — Graveside Service with Military Honors for Mr. Alfred Torain, 59 of Decatur, Alabama, will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Roselawn Garden of Memory. Public viewing be Monday from noon till 4:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Alfred was born March 5, 1961 to John Thomas Moore, Sr. and Vivian Torain Wiggins. He departed his life on November 13, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Alfred attended Austin High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps where he served 12 years. He confessed his life to Christ at an early age. He later joined Poplar Spring Church under Elder Darren Cook Sr. in Boaz, AL.
He was preceded in death by Edward Wiggins, John Moore Sr., George Wiggins Sr., Susie Torain, William Torain, Cora Horton and Guy Moore Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Dorothea Underwood Torain, who stood by him until the end; a loving, caring mother, Vivian Torain Wiggins; one son, Alfred Levon Torain Jr.; five stepdaughters, Lisa Williams, Sherry Williams, Patricia Williams, Sonya Underwood, all of Decatur, and Renay Lewis (Marvin) of Attalla, AL; ten sisters, Emma Pointer (Michael), Christine Wiggins, Latonya Wiggins, Tiffany Owens, Valerie Lynch, Brenda Fryer, Fawn Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Cohen, Jacquelyn Gholston and Pat Taylor; eight brothers, George Wiggins Jr., Timothy Wiggins, Freddie Moore, Guy Moore, John Moore Jr. and Anthony Wiggins, all of Decatur, John Moore IV (Joycelyn) of San Antonio, TX and Ron Wiggins (Carolyn) of Alamogordo, NM; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
