HARTSELLE
Alfred Webb Langston passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, at his home in Hartselle surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born on December 18, 1937, to D.O. and Pearl Holleman Langston in Ashville, Alabama. He was the fifth and last child with four older sisters. Fred graduated from Asheville high school in 1956. He graduated from Samford University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and then from Samford University’s School of Pharmacy. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Fred married Joan Elrod in 1964 and they had two sons, Grant Holleman and David Webb. The Langston’s moved to Hartselle in 1969 and Fred was a pharmacist in Hartselle for more than 45 years. Fred was a part owner of Gilchrist Pharmacy for many years and thoroughly enjoyed the interactions and friendships that he developed over the years. It was not uncommon for Fred to get up in the middle of the night to go fill a prescription for someone in need. He retired in 2014 but still enjoyed the many friendships he developed over the years.
Fred is predeceased by his parents and sisters, Jere Simpson, Wilma Shine and a host of loving family members.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Joan Langston who still lives in their home in Hartselle. He is also survived by his son Grant (Catie) of Los Angeles, California, and his son David (Jan) of Hartselle. He also leaves his grandchildren, Andrew Holden (Lexi), Ryan David, Elizabeth Pearl, Ethan Dempsey and a great-grandson, Jackson Webb. Fred has two remaining sisters that survive him, Grace Battles (Uncle Rooney) of Ashville, Alabama, and Nell Bain (Gene) of Tyler, Texas. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Fred’s family was very important to him and he was very proud of his sons and his grandchildren.
Fred was a longtime, faithful member of First Methodist Church of Hartselle, Alabama and he had a deep and abiding faith in God and in Jesus Christ. He taught a men’s Sunday School class there for many years.
Fred was the remaining patriarch of the Langston family and was a steady presence for many years. His family will miss him tremendously.
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Langston on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at First Methodist Church of Hartselle, officiated by Bro. Mike Pope and Bro. Harold Thompson with Peck Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that a gift be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Hartselle First Methodist Church or to Hospice of the Valley.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.
