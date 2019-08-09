DECATUR — Funeral for Alfreda “Freda” Kelley Norris Beckham, age 71, of Decatur, will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Beckham, who died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her residence, was born January 18, 1948, in Twist, AR, to William Houston Kelley and Annie Laura Freeman Kelley. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Norris, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Beckham of Huntsville; two sons, Ben Norris (Cindy) and Weylin Norris (Jodi), both of Decatur; one daughter, Sabrina Segars (Russell) of Hartselle; two stepdaughters, Michele Diebold (Michael) of Vicksburg, MI, and Shrial Heinrich (Steve) of Madison; two brothers, Jerry Kelley (Pamela) of Decatur and Doyle Kelley (Jewel) of Athens; one sister, Linda Johnson (Douglas) of Hartselle; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.
