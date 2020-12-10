HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Algie Jones Burks, 92, will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joe Booth and Brother Brandon Lewis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Burks died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born April 28, 1928, in Jefferson County to Bert Tell Jones and Jeffie Ann Collier Jones. She was a homemaker, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Burks; her parents; a son, Mike Burks; two daughters, Linda Burks and Barbara Jones; two brothers, Barney Jones and Walter Jones; a sister, Jean Brewster and a grandson, Chris Parker.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Parker and Sandra Cross (Keith); two sons, Jim Burks (Julie) and Steven Burks; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of Reformer Unanimous of Somerville Baptist Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Summerford Nursing Home for the loving care given to Mrs. Burks.
