ADDISON — Funeral service for Alice Cluxton Tidwell, 80, will be Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Rodney Ridgeway officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tidwell died on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born August 31, 1941, in Limestone County to George Alton Cluxton and Alma Jane Haggermaker Cluxton. She was a homemaker for her family, loved family get togethers and spending time with her family. Alice enjoyed gospel music and her church, and she loved helping people with whatever she could do.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Johnny Tidwell; sons, Wesley and Joe Tidwell, Baby Tidwell and her parents.
Survivors include sons, Andy Tidwell (Melonie), Tim Tidwell (Mary), Phillip Tidwell, John Tidwell (Felicia), Fred Tidwell (LaGina); daughter, Phyllis Owens (Tim); brothers, Richard, Paul and William; sisters, Barbara and Susan; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren
Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.