HARTSELLE — A memorial service for Alice Pike Dobbs, 87, of Hartselle, will be Monday, September 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with , Rev. Doug Wells officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dobbs died September 25, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. She was born July 23, 1934, in Morgan County to Lee Pike and Delores Johnson Pike. Mrs. Dobbs was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hartselle. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Dobbs; one son, Tommy Norwood; five daughters, Sherry Courtney, Joy Cumbaa, Ann Smith, Tresa McGhee, andShelia Parker; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
