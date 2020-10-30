MOULTON — Alice J. Hollimon, 83, died October 27, 2020. Graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. She was the widow of Therman Hollimon.
Obituary Information
