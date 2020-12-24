DECATUR — Alice Juanita “Nita” Moffett Lawrence, 90, died December, 22, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, December 27th at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home in Hartselle, Alabama from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow and burial in Decatur City Cemetery. She was born on March 27, 1930 to W.B “Bryant” and Gladys Cubley Moffett in Stonewall, Mississippi.
She is predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, B.J. Lawrence (her “My Bill”); her oldest child, Steve Lawrence and her brother, J.B. Moffett. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sue Lawrence (Steve); her son, Kent Lawrence (Mamie); her daughters, Stephanie Lawrence and Kim Lawrence Lemmond (Jeff); her grandchildren, Alex Lawrence (Allison), Jeremiah Frost (Canetha), Taylor Lawrence (Lauren), Logan Lawrence Lemmond and Alice “Ali” Lemmond Shelton (Tony).
Mrs. Lawrence will always be remembered for her community service. She served on the board of directors of the Mental Health Association of Morgan County where she worked the annual walk-a-thon for many years. She was honored with several awards through the MHAMC: The 3rd Annual Edna Earl Eich Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award, The Mary C Dobbs “Celebration” Award for Contributions to the Arts and those with Mental Illness. The Music & Memories Program through MHAMC is also named in her honor. She was also honored by receiving the Leadership of Excellence in Community Service by the Professional Women of North Alabama. She worked the hospitality booth for the Racking Horse World Celebration for many years. One of her first volunteering jobs was distributing library books to patients at Decatur General Hospital. Over the years she collected donations for several other national charitable organizations. After her husband of 47 years passed, she facilitated the Caring Friends, a support group sponsored by Hospice of the Valley for several years. She loved her church, First United Methodist, and she volunteered there until she was no longer able to. Nita was known as the “Hat Lady” at FUMC, and in memory of her, please feel free to wear a hat to her service. The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Matthews, her Westminster Assisted Living family and Hospice of The Valley, for the loving care they showed their mother for her last few years.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mental Health Association of Morgan County, Alabama, 207 Commerce Circle SW, Decatur, AL 35601 or Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston Street SE, Decatur, AL 35601.
Nita’s life will be eulogized by Carol Ozier and the Pallbearers are Lynn Ozier, Davis Ozier, Allen Ozier, Dan Pockman, John Codding, Mike Anderson, Terry Swalm and John Fleischman.
