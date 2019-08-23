LAWRENCE COUNTY
Funeral service for Alice Mae Hughes Brackin, age 90, of Lawrence County, will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Scotty Letson, Brother Toby Chastain and Brother Tom Fowler officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek.
Mrs. Brackin died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at NHC Healthcare Moulton. She was born August 18, 1929, in Courtland to Lester Hughes and Ola Mae Terry Hughes. She was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Brackin; and granddaughter, Katina Lynn Weeks. Mrs. Brackin was a faithful member of Harmony Methodist Church for 40 years.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Brackin (Karen) and Dennis Brackin (Joann), both of Courtland; two daughters, Brenda Weeks (Harvey) of Hartselle and Deborah Morris (Ralph) of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Brackin, Adam Brackin, Josh Morris, Justin Morris, Connery Sandlin, Owen Brackin, Harvey Weeks and Ralph Morris.
The family would like to express their appreciation to NHC Healthcare Moulton and Hospice of the Valley, and a heartfelt thank you to Gloria and Sheneka.
