DECATUR — Alice Marie Sims Glaze, 91, of Decatur, AL passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Glaze was born in Limestone County on September 29, 1929, to Stroadder Jackson Sims and Myrtle Gerrie Swanner Sims.
Graveside service at Decatur City Cemetery will be today, January 26, 2021, 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeremy Meetze officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years, and a member of the choir. Mrs. Glaze was a member of the Gideon International Auxiliary Morgan West Camp. She was a member of Mispah Chapter 19 Order of Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron, along with serving on the state level.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Arthur Jerome; one son, Don Edwards; brothers, Sam Sims (Elva), Fagan Sims (Hattie), Walter Sims, and Aaron Sims; and three sisters, Lilly B. Sims Meadows, Corene Sims Owens (Melvin), and Tera Sims Barnett (Walter).
Survivors include two sons, Roger D. Glaze (Liz) and Ray T. Glaze (Cheryl), both of Decatur; one daughter, Virginia Glaze Alexander (Mike) of Hartselle; one sister-in-law, Gail Sims of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren, Jonathan E. Glaze, Tyler T. Glaze (Elizabeth), Crystal Alexander Moss (Austin), Cassie Alexander Nickens, Ashley Glaze Howard (Josh), and Drew T. Glaze (Baley); and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Drew Glaze, Jonathan Glaze, Joseph Glaze, Tyler Glaze, Josh Howard, and Austin Moss.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 5111, Decatur, AL 35602, or Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602.
