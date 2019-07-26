PRICEVILLE — Funeral service for Alice P. Hall, of Priceville, will be today, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Reverend Kerry Cleghorn officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Woodlawn Memory Gardens in Ozark, AL.
Ms. Hall, who died on July 25, 2019, was born December 13, 1920 in Alexander, IL to Mr. Idd Decker and Mrs. Mary Jane Deker.
She is survived by a son, Howard Roberts of Decatur; a daughter, Barbara Newsom (Dennis) of Priceville; three grandchildren, Felicia Gibson (Lee), Scott Newsom (LeAnn) and Neil Newsom (Misti); and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 9725, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or by calling 1-866-382-4253.
