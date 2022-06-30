ATHENS
Alice Reba Garner, age 88 of Athens, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 29th, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1934 in Morgan County, AL to Druid Jarrett and Eva Steele Jarrett.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Geraldine King and brother, Bobby Ray Jarrett.
Mrs. Garner retired from the Limestone County school system as a principal at Reid Elementary. She was also a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Marvin Garner; daughter, Sharon O’Connor (Fred) of Athens; brother, Charles Jarrett (Jan) of Tavares, FL; sister, Rachel Lamar (Russeau) of Decatur, AL; and grandchildren, Jessica O’Connor, Nadia O’Connor and Sean O’Connor.
Visitation will be at Friendship United Methodist Church from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday July 2nd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Dorning of Friendship United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.
Pallbearers will be Fred O’Connor, Sean O’Connor, Edward King, Charles King, Jory Jackson and Liam Joffe.
