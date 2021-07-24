DECATUR — Funeral service for Alice Shropshire Prince, 95, will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Miriam Smith officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Prince died on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born December 31, 1925 in Morgan County to Archer Thomas and Lula Glee Ryan Shropshire. She retired from Morgan County Schools after 38 years of teaching. Mrs. Prince was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother. She was tenacious, fun loving and a supportive family caregiver. She enjoyed reading, working with flowers and traveling with family and friends. She enjoyed close friendships with other teachers and neighbors in Vestavia Court. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde Prince; son, Donald Thomas Prince; siblings, Virginia Shropshire Jones, Helen Shropshire Dykes, Donald Brooks Shropshire, Lula Beall Spearman and Archer Thomas Shropshire, Jr.
Mrs. Prince is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Michael Stanley, Christopher Armistead, Owen Shropshire, Joe Ed Tankersley, Dalton Green and Dylan Green will serve as Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church of Decatur or St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
