DECATUR — Celebration of Life Service for Alice Virginia Jones, 95 of Decatur, will be August 8, 2020 at Roselawn Chapel Decatur, AL. Mrs. Jones was born to Argie Tidwell and Myrtis Ragsdale Tidwell on August 22, 1925 in Blount County, AL.
She was a homemaker and loved her 45-year career as a hairdresser. She loved the Lord Jesus and making funny jokes with her grandkids who all adored her.
She is survived by her children, Carol Hallman and Jan Webb Decatur, AL, Kenneth Black (Cindy), Pinson, AL, Alene Bajalia, Birmingham, AL, and Stephanie Harrison (Mike), Palm Desert, CA; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Tucker Awtrey; son-in-law, Joseph Webb; and nine siblings.
The service will be at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care this last year of their mother: Gary, Penny, Whitney, Susan, Tamara, Autumn, Gidget and Allison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.