DECATUR — Allean Reid, 85, died March 15, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kings Memorial United Methodist Church with burial in Calvary Memorial Gardens. The body will be at the church at noon. The family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sharpley Funeral Home.
