DANVILLE — A Celebration of Life for Allison Wimberley, 54, of Danville will be held Thursday, August 15th at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Allison was born March 21, 1965 in Lawrence County. She passed away August 10, 2019 in Decatur. She is remembered for her strength, thoughtfulness, and as a selfless person. She took everyone in as her own, and she loved her family more than life itself. To have known Allison, was to have loved Allison.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Terry Wimberley; son, Dexter Wimberley and wife Brittany; daughter, Tara Wimberley; parents, Mac Arthur Shelton and Willie Shelton; brother, Derek Shelton and wife Pam; niece, Sydni Shelton and nephew, Preston Shelton, all of Danville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations either be sent to the Clearview Cancer Institute, (@ russellhill.org/donate), in memory of Allison Wimberley or to the Allison Wimberley Memorial Fund being setup by the family. For now, any monetary donations will be accepted by the family and placed in a memorial fund once it has been established. The family’s goal is to help provide hospitality and comfort to other individuals going through cancer care at the local CCI that provided such great care of Allison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.