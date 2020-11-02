MOULTON — Alma Lucille Colburn, 89, of Moulton, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at the funeral home with Roger Lovelady and Sam Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery.
A member of the Sonshine Ladies at East Colbert Baptist Church, Mrs. Lucille enjoyed family gatherings.
Survivors include her children, Wanda Hamilton (Jerry), Brenda Winchester, Gayle Blaxton (Pete), and Devin Keenum (Leanna); grandchildren, Nicole Cobbs (Roy), Holly Hitt (Lee), Jeffery Bailey, Jason Bailey (Kandy), Jessica Bailey, Jamie Bailey (Heather), Jason Keenum, Brandon Keenum, and Andy Keenum; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, OD Purser (Melanie); sisters, Jewel Dean Cole, and Delinda Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Early and Alma Lucille Purser; son, Richard Leon Colburn; grandsons, Kenny Wayne Hill, Tracy Lynn Hill, and Kenny Delaine Keenum; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Ray Keenum and Zoey Lee Bailey.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Colburn, Brandon Keenum, Jason Bailey, Roy Cobbs, Lee Hitt, Tuguldor Enkbold, Jerry Lynn Purser, and Greg Colburn. Mr. Oneal Colburn will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The family extends special thanks to everyone at Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
