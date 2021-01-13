HARTSELLE — Alma Speegle Pitt, 74, died January 11, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Morris Chapel Cemetery in Moulton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
