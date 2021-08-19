DECATUR — Alsie Lee Oliver Fisher, 95, of Decatur, AL passed away on August 17, 2021 at her residence in Decatur, AL. Alsie was born October 17, 1925 in Hatton, AL.
Alsie grew up very poor but loved by all who knew her. She had surgical repair of cleft lip at only a few months of age. Because of health problems, she was eight starting to school. She graduated with her own age group. She made four grades in two school years.
Alsie was ambitious. Her greatest desire was to be a Registered Nurse. With poor finances and her location, that was temporarily imposable. After WWII, she and Hollis Raymond Fisher married and made Decatur, AL home.
Alsie attended Tennessee Valley Trade School and became an LPN. Later after her daughters were in college to become RNs, she started and finished, becoming an RN in 12 months. She was an Eastern Star but not active for several years.
In addition to hospital work she volunteered with American Red Cross to teach CPR and then to teach others to teach CPR.
She worked as plant nurse for Prestolite until she retired. She maintained her nursing license until she was 87. She made time to research and write a book on genealogy of the Oliver family. She loved trips to old cemeteries and making pictures of old family headstones. She had lots of help from Pat Butler a friend and relative from Wilmington NC.
Her hobby of raising, training and showing Shetland Sheepdogs, took up all her spare time. She was extra happy to come home with ribbons. Many of her dogs and their offsprings became champions. She worked and raised a huge amount of money to purchase a well equipped trailer to rescue animals during disasters. She volunteered and worked with Morgan County Disaster Preparedness. In 2014 at age of 89 she officially gave up teaching dog obedience. At the age of 90 she started taking guitar lessons. She wrote and sang in the privacy of her home. She was president of Shetland Sheepdog Club of North Al. She was a lifetime member of Decatur Kennel Club, as well as its oldest member. She had a long and prosperous life. The busy woman still took time to ring the Salvation Army bell, for the holidays.
Alsie was preceded in death by her mother, Ada Oliver and her husband of over 50 years, Hollis R Fisher and her youngest grandson, Anthony L. Sims.
Survived by daughters, Mary Fisher Vinson (George) of Decatur, AL, Kathie Fisher Sims of Decatur AL; grandsons, Burton Coley Jr., of Decatur, AL, Roy W Coley (Veronica) of Miami, FL and Michael Sims of Decatur AL. There are four great-grandchildren, Brittney Coley of Knox, IN, Amy Bails (Dave) Georgia, Marissa Coley Decatur, AL and Jack Coley (Bethany) of Wetumpka, AL. There are four great-great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Kennedy, Clair and Don. There were five generations alive for over 16 years. She was very strong willed all the way to the end. These years with her were never boring.
Due to spread of Covid virus, there will be a Celebration of Life graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Chaplain Rich Thompson officiating.
Please make donations to Hospice of the Valley in lieu of flowers. Hospice has been wonderful for her and our family.
