HARTSELLE — Memorial service for Alton Johnson, age 86, of Hartselle, will be Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Mr. Johnson died on October 20, 2021. He was born March 31, 1935, in Morgan County to Howard A. Johnson and Jimmie Lou Holt Johnson. Mr. Johnson worked for almost 30 years at Monsanto prior to retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; a wife, Frances McAbee Johnson; two sons, Randy Johnson and Keith Johnson; a brother, Ray Johnson; and a sister, Sue Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Marietta Johnson; three stepdaughters, Cathy Wilhite (Stan), Shelia Steele (Jimmy), Pamela Powell; one brother, Solomon Johnson (Eula); one sister, Deborah Jones (Dan); one sister-in-law, Linda Johnson; two grandchildren, Zach Johnson, Elijah Johnson; three stepgrandchildren, Bruce Wilhite, Scott Wilhite, Shannon Anderson; six stepgreat-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.