FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Alton Parks Johnson, Sr., 76, will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brian Wilbanks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bell Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson died on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born Thursday, September 6, 1945, in Morgan County to Howard Presley Johnson and Edna Ora Anders Johnson. He was an avid deer hunter and reader. He loved fishing, woodworking, and gardening. He was never too busy to talk, and was very family oriented. He was a very good mechanic, and loved to research fixing and making things. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ashley W.H. Johnson; daughter, Leora Johnson; two brothers, Jack Johnson and Alvin Johnson.
Survivors include longtime love, Linda C Johnson; sons, Alton P Johnson, Jr. and Amos N Johnson; daughters, Leila Johnson, Letitia Johnson, Loretta Gilstrap (Patrick) and Dusty Ellard (Dexter); sister, Helen J Wilbanks; 10 grandchildren; 6 1/2 great-grandchildren; numerous honorary children and grandchildren, too many to list.
Pallbearers will be Gene Southern, Aaron Williams, Colton Williams, Joey Rodgers, Wade Wilbanks and Timothy Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Wilbanks, Dex Ellard and Lonnie Wilburn.
