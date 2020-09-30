TUSCUMBIA — Alva Anne Lansdell, 82, formerly of Town Creek, died September 28, 2020. There will be a graveside service Thursday at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
