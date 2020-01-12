DECATUR — Funeral Service for Alva D. “Al” Bullard, age 61 of Decatur, will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Ledbetter officiating and burial in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery at Danville with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Bullard, who was born January 17, 1958 in Nebraska, died on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was of the Baptist Faith and was the most kind-hearted and gentle man you could ever meet. He loved to take long rides in his Jeep, travel in his RV and go on a fishing trip. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Bobbie Bullard; his wife, Sonja Johnson Bullard; and three sisters, Linda Fuhlrodt, Brenda Janczak and Teresa Simmons.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bullard; a son, Brian Bullard (Flora); four brother’s, Steve Bullard (Sonja), Larry Bullard, Barry Bullard (Sonja) and Kerry Bullard (Pam); and two sisters, Claudette Woods and Nikki Watwood.
Steve Oliver, Loyal Parker, Gary Mullinax, Rabon Melson, Ron Massey, Frank Parise and Robert Leigh will serve as pallbearers.
His special friend, Norman Collins, will be an Honorary Pallbearer.
