DECATUR — Alvin DeLieu Strand, Jr. “Big Al or Pete” passed away on June 1, 2021 at his home in Decatur AL with his brother and Hospice at his side.
He was born on July 25, 1944 in Elberton, GA to Mary Frances (Cloninger) and Alvin D. Strand, Sr. and grew up near the Chippewa River in Eau Claire, WI where he graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1963 to 1967 as a B52 Mechanic at Loring AFB in Maine and in Okinawa, Japan during the Viet Nam war years. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Eau Claire and enrolled at the U of Wisconsin Eau Claire and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and worked as a cartographer for the next 38 years, in Eau Claire County in WI, the Rockford Mapping Co. in IL, the state of MO and finally the state of AL until his retirement in 2010.
Al had numerous interests and hobbies throughout the years, ranging from amassing a huge number (50,000+) of baseball cards, to searching out Indian arrowheads and artifacts in farm fields. He became an accomplished western line dancer and enjoyed the beaches of Florida, attending AA functions, having fun and spending time with family. He was a diehard Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan and during his 32 years living in Alabama, became an avid Roll Tide fan.
He was a proud and devoted member of AA for over 44 years, both as a student and as a mentor to countless individuals, many of whom became lifelong friends. It is heartwarming to hear of all of his good attributes and willingness to help, befriend and inspire others as well as of his cantankerous inclinations.
Special thanks goes to Teresa and also to Pam and the Southern Care New Beacon Hospice team for their dedicated and excellent care of Al.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Sr. and is survived by his mother, Mary (Frankie) Strand; brother, Terry (Ede) Strand; niece, Jodi (Brian) Kent and their children, Rachel, Matt, Mariah and Anna; nephew, Josh (Tara) Strand and their children, Cinder, Alex and Rose. He is further survived by many other relatives, including special cousins, aunts and uncles; the best neighbors ever, Rickie and Joyce; so many special friends and acquaintances; and his faithful pooch, Maxine.
Per Al’s request, there will be no service.
