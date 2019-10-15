HARTSELLE — Funeral for Alvin “Ray” Jones, 65, of Hartselle will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at noon at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Greg Alred officiating, burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones passed away at his residence on Saturday October 12, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1954 to Edward and Barbara Jones (both deceased).
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Jones (James Myers); and three grandchildren, Kaylen Myers, Kiya Campbell and Devyka Myers.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Beasley, Michael Sapp, Stephan Ray, Buddy Lacy, Mike Martini, Leon Hicks.
