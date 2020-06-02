ATHENS — Mr. Alvis Marion McLemore, age 91 of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence. Mr. McLemore was born January 21, 1929 in Limestone County. He was a member of Market Street Church of Christ. He was retired from Morton Thiokol and a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean Conflict.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with David Cox and Dusty McLemore officiating with burial in Limestone Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Survivors: wife, Ann N. McLemore; sons, Carl Alvis McLemore (Elmina) of Athens and Rick McLemore (Sherry) of Somerville, AL; daughters, Sandra Sandlin of Decatur, AL and Shelby Smith (Ralph) of Athens; grandchildren, William Logan McLemore, Carla Lawrence (Seth), Maegan Elizabeth McLemore (Evan) and Colton Sandlin; great-granddaughter, Piper Carlene Lawrence; sister, Jennifer Holmes of Athens; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Ada McLemore; first wife, Carlene West McLemore; brothers, Dempsey McLemore, Billy Ray McLemore and Bobby Wayne McLemore; and sisters, Betty Faye McLemore, Catherine Griffin and Margie Reece.
Memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice of Huntsville.
