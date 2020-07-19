EVA — Funeral service for Amanda Cockrell, 41, of Eva, will be Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home, with Bro. Greg Barbee officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Cockrell died Saturday, July 17, 2020. She was born January 31, 1979 in Nevada to Robert Lee Hatfield, Sr., and Barbara Ann Johnson.
Ms. Cockrell was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lee Hatfield, Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Micah D. Cockrell (Logan) and Zackery L. Cockrell; one daughter, Julie A. Cockrell (Wade Jahnke); mother, Barbara Johnson; father, Robert Lee Hatfield, Sr. (Marie); two brothers, Joey Hatfield (Paula), and Randy Lee Guyse; one sister, Glenda Jo Smith (Monty); one grandchild on the way, Leon Ryker Jahnke; and a host of nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.