HARTSELLE — Amanda Freeman, 43, died February 10, 2021. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Her husband, Brad Freeman survives her. In honor of Amanda, please wear your “TEAM AMANDA” shirt for the service.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- COVID-19 makes kindergarten requirement bill 'priority'
- Tier II change legislation clears House, moves to Senate
- Lawrence County storms back to win area championship
- Morgan sheriff returns Defense Department airplane, helicopter
- Heed the Call: Rev. Christy Gill, daughter of the late Athens Councilman Jimmy Gill, carries on the legacy of equality and acceptance
- Religion Calendar
- Jazz great Chick Corea with 23 Grammy Awards dies at 79
- Feb. 12 police reports
Most Read
Articles
- Vote for Favorite Class 5A-7A Basketball Player
- 2 named Decatur teachers of the year
- Hartselle woman charged in theft, fraud
- Police: 2 charged in suspected Decatur kidnapping
- Former First Response paramedic sentenced for taking fentanyl, tampering with vials
- Vote for Favorite Class 1A-4A Basketball Player
- Hartselle man back in jail on juvenile sex-related charges
- Final respects: Increased use of cremation results from lower cost, society's transient nature
- Vernon Arvel Lane
- Former First Response paramedic sentenced after admitting he stole fentanyl
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Hold political extremists like Brooks accountable' (5)
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication' (5)
- Mayor proposes hiring consultant for beautification, litter (4)
- Development opposition is common in Decatur (4)
- First Response refusing to buy new ambulances until city changes ordinance (3)
- Masks don't work — if not used (3)
- Marie Nethery LeMay (2)
- Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama face mask order into March (2)
- 'We're wounded' — Decatur hospital staff give glimpse into their fight against COVID (2)
- Laverne Moody (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.