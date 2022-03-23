DECATUR — Amanda Harris Lovelace 65, of Decatur passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 10, 1957, in Columbus, Georgia, to Robert Huel Harris and Betty Sue Sellers Harris. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Decatur and was a Nursing School Graduate from Samford University. She was a loving mother, daughter, and sister, and she will be greatly missed. Amanda was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Barnes F. Lovelace III.
She is survived by one son, Wiley Lovelace; two sisters, Laurie Harris Norman (Jim) and Bobbie Harris Skelton (Keith); two brothers, Huel Harris (Debra) and Parks Harris (Denise); also several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at Decatur City Cemetery with Reverend Charles Boling officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church of Decatur.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
