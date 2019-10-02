DECATUR — Celebration of Life for Amanda Jean Hall, 39, of Decatur will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Bill Lancaster officiating. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Ms. Hall, who died Saturday, September 28, 2019, was born January 22, 1980. She was a member of Spring Avenue Church of the Nazarene and graduated from Hartselle High School in 1998. She worked for Great American Door Company.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Elliott Wallace; great-grandparents, Lonnie Hill and Bessie Hill, Robert Landers and Minnie Landers.
Survivors include one son, Kaleb Hall; daughter, Kyli Hall; parents, Doug Hemphill and Shelia Hill Hemphill; two sisters, Christy (Gabe) Peluso and Jacquelyn Culp; grandparents, Mabelene Wallace, Boyd Dwight Hill, Sr. and Linda Hill; uncles and aunts, Edmond Stillwell and Rhonda Stillwell, Dwight Hill; nephew, Gabriel Peluso; nieces, McKenzie Brooke Long, Olivia Peluso.
Pallbearers will be Doug Hemphill, Daniel Hall, Gabe Peluso, Barry Frost, Bryan Frost, Edmond Stillwell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kaleb Hall, Gabriel Peluso, Dwight Hill.
