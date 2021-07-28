HARTSELLE — A memorial service for Ammie Marie Ledlow, 45, will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. at Daystar Church - Hartselle Campus with Pastor Tom Watson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Daystar Church.
Miss Ledlow died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born April 2, 1976, in Morgan County to Clinton and Martha Ledlow. Ammie was a loving, compassionate person who will be missed dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton Richard Ledlow; grandparents, Russell and Nora Wilson and Dewey and Carrie Ledlow. God didn’t bless her with children but she helped raise several godchildren, including Malik Mitchell.
Survivors include her mother, Martha Ledlow; brother, Shannon Ledlow (Samantha); nephews and niece, Gaven, Morgan and Kody Ledlow.
