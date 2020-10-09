DECATUR — Amos Henry Belcher Jr. entered this life on November 20, 1958, at Ellsworth AFB, in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was born to the late Amos H. Belcher Sr. and Ruth Ann Luckie-Belcher. On October 5, 2020, he entered his eternal life at Decatur Morgan Hospital in Decatur, Alabama after an extended illness with his loving wife, Tracie, at his side.
Amos attended Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was an excellent athlete and excelled in academia, graduating with high honors. He received an academic scholarship to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Amos worked professionally across the United States before finishing his career at TVA-Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Athens, Alabama. He was the lead engineer on several projects and received many accolades throughout his engineering career for mentoring novice engineering professionals.
Amos was determined to help build the bridge for the next generation of young engineers. He was a dedicated educator, teaching for a short period at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Alabama.
He entered into holy matrimony with Tracie Oliver on August 2, 1997, and to this union, two children were born: Janai and Amare’.
Amos had four sons from a previous union: Jovon(JD), Amos (AJ), Jodan (Tre’), and Antione.
Amos accepted Christ and joined the Ebenezer Christian Church in 1996, where he was a faithful member until his death.
Although Amos had many outstanding accomplishments, his most significant was his family. His family’s love was evident by the countless hours spent planning family reunions, driving cross country in the family camper, and spending time with his five sons. One of his proudest moments was a recent fishing trip with the boys. A memory he cherished and kept as a screen saver on his computer and personal phone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Sr.; one sister, Cynthia Marie Scott; one brother, Dennis Eugene Hughes; and his precious baby girl, Janai Charmaine Belcher; grandparents on both sides, and his father- in-law, Johnnie Lee Oliver Jr.
Amos’ memory will always be cherished by those who knew him. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Tracie Oliver-Belcher; his five sons, Jovon (Dunia) Belcher of Cleveland¸ Ohio, Amos Belcher III of Atlanta, Georgia, Jodan “Tre” (Haydee) Belcher, of Clayton, North Carolina, Antione Belcher of Florence, South Carolina and Amare’ Belcher of Decatur, Alabama; one granddaughter, Graciella Josephine Belcher; his mother, Ruth Belcher of Waldorf, Maryland; three sisters, Sheila (James) Bates of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Pamela (Joe) Gwynn, Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Tracy (Michael) Humes of Waldorf, Maryland; two brothers, Anthony “Tony” (Yolanda) Belcher Inglewood, California, and William Belcher of Waldorf, Maryland; a mother-in-law, Louise Oliver; seven sisters-in-law, Joyce (Thale) Winbush, Carol Johnson, Cathy (Samuel) Clemons, Terri (Stacey) Carter, Valisa (Darryl) Goolsby, Stephanie Oliver, and Tanisha Oliver, one brother-in-law, Michael (Theresa) Oliver; four aunts, Kay, Elise, Gladys, and Alberta (James); a special cousin, fondly known as Aunt Jerry, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be noon Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Reynolds Funeral Home with Bishop Robert M. Johnson officiating. Inhumation will follow in Roselawn Garden of Memory. The public may view Mr. Belcher today from noon to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced.
