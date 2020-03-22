ATHENS — Memorial service for Amy Brook Middleton, 53, of Athens, will be announced at a later date, given the CDC recommendation against large gatherings. She would want everyone to be safe.
Amy died Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a valiant four-year battle against cancer. She was born February 26, 1967, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Clare Middleton and Karen Wright Middleton. Until last year, she divided her residences between Cambridge, MA, and her vacation homes in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Amy was a 1985 graduate of Athens High School, and she held a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Accounting from the University of Alabama; a Master’s of Business Administration from Florida Institute of Technology, and a Certified Public Accountancy certificate from the State of Alabama. She traveled extensively as a software consultant and owned rental properties in Cambridge.
She is survived by her parents, Clare Middleton of Athens and Karen Wright Middleton of Elkmont; a brother, Matthew Middleton, and his wife, Desirè, of Smyrna, Georgia; and a niece, Emily Lynn Grace Middleton, also of Smyrna, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Michigan and across the nation.
She is predeceased by a brother, Mark Wright Middleton, and her business partner of 20 years, Joseph Rossi.
The family wishes to extend special words of appreciation to the workers of Hospice of Limestone County and Limestone Health Facility for the loving care they gave Amy and the support they gave her family in her final illness. Also, we would like to express gratitude to Limestone Chapel Funeral Home for their sensitive, caring handling of Amy’s arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Limestone County; the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of her niece Emily, or the American Cancer Society.
