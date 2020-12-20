DECATUR — Amy Camille Chenault passed away December 16. 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She became infected with Covid and despite the caring treatment she received, she did not survive.
Amy was born in Decatur, July 17, 1970 to Carol and Don Chenault. She graduated from Austin High School and worked at MG Electronics until her epilepsy prevented her from continuing.
Amy enjoyed keeping up with friends on Facebook. She was of Baptist faith and accepted Christ as her savior on April 8, 1977. She loved her Pug, Rocky.
She is survived by her parents; sister, Andrea Payne (Travis); brother, Wesley Chenault and John Ryan; and aunts, uncles and cousins. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor.
Graveside service for immediate family is planned due to Covid. A celebration of life for Amy will be at a later date.
Her family request any donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation or Charity of your choice.
