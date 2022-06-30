DECATUR
Funeral for Amy Ellen Brown, 80, of Decatur will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022 with a visitation from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at Ridout’s Brown-Service with Glenda Eason officiating and Joey Manchester giving Eulogy. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Brown was born on June 9, 1942 in McMinnville, Tennessee to George Edward Raines and Zora Belle Raines. On February 7, 1963 she married Maril Anderson Brown, now deceased. She was preceded by sisters, Edna Finley, Rosie Raines, Libby Smith, Ruby Sharp; her brothers, George Edward Rains Jr., Jimmy “Jimbo” Raines; son-in-law, Tim White.
Survived by her daughter, Marilyn Ann Brown Kelley; grandsons, Daniel (Dee Hutto) Kelley, Mathew Kelley, David Kelley, John Kelley, Jordan Kelley, Noah Kelley, Stephen Pridgeon, Cayden Davis; granddaughters, Mariah Kelley, Heather Pridgeon, Alexis Box; granddaughters-in-law, Haley Gray Kelley, Nicolette (Paige) White, Mallory Kelley, Hilda Layport, Halee Murphree, Evelynn Hill; sons-in-law, Jackie (Dewayne) Kelley, Casey Davis, Wade Pridgeon, Marty Hutto; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Natalie, Brayden, Evie Lynn, Zach and Madison, Addie Grace, Chloe, Harlee, Mackenzie Kelley, Ariel Hunter, Chelsey Kelley, Colton Hill; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel, Mathew, John, David Kelley, Chris English, Carl Deleo, Brandon Westmoreland, James Hill.
