MOULTON — Funeral service for Amy Hoover Frank, 64, of Moulton, will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Free Presbyterian Church with Rev. Myron Mooney officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the church. Interment will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mrs. Frank, who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at University Hospital in Mobile, was born May 18, 1956, in Decatur to Rev. Roger Franklin “Joe” Hoover and Avorine Myrtle Clement Hoover. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Roger Hoover; and three grandchildren, John Spencer Miller, Isaac Miller, and Grace Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Frank of Moulton; three sons, Jacob Frank (Kelly) of Moulton, Joseph Frank (Audrey) of Indianapolis, IN, and Judah Frank (Julia) of Madison; two daughters, Katie Miller (Spencer) of Decatur, and Elizabeth Frank of Moulton; two sisters, Cindy Tapscott (Johnny) of Decatur, and Sara Hoover of Birmingham; seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Frank, Joseph Frank, Judah Frank, Spencer Miller, Jeremy Carpenter and Ernie Yarbrough.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.