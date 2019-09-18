MOULTON — Amy Robin Mullican, 52, of Moulton passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. A memorial reception will be held Saturday, September 21st from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moulton First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall to honor and celebrate Amy’s life.
Amy was the daughter of the late Randel and Julia Raye Mullican.
Amy was a graduate of the University of Alabama and attended the University Alabama School of Law. She was a Compliance Officer with the U.S. Department of Labor, OFCCP for 12 years before becoming a founding partner for Dyas Human Resource Development of Birmingham. Amy was active in the Birmingham Kiwanis, the Humane Society and was an avid runner.
Survivors include her sister, Millie Proctor (Jackie); brothers, Randy Mullican and Stacy Mullican (Alicia); four nephews, three great-nephews, two nieces, and aunts and uncles, Edith Welborn, Betty Howard (Avery), Doris Hood, Joyce Mullican and Andrew Mullican (Glenda).
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Kiwanis, the American Cancer Association or the Humane Society.
