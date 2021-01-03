FALKVILLE — Anatalie Hatchett Watson Fogg, 88, of Falkville, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Her visitation will be Monday, January 4, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Roselawn Cemetery with Josh Sparkman officiating.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Idell Hatchett; sister, Jo Bishop; brother, Chance Hatchett; daughter, Sandra Lynn Watson, and husbands, Van Watson and Bruce Fogg.
Mrs. Fogg is survived by her son, Marc Watson (Rene); grandchildren, Matt Watson (Lara), Jacob Watson (Kayla), and Lacey Watson; great grandchildren, Madeline Watson, Samantha Watson, Luke Watson, Hallie Watson, Rylan Watson, and Halen Watson.
Mrs. Fogg retired from South Central Bell. She was a founding member of Happy Hearts Quilt Guild and was Vice President of Tennessee Valley Quilters Association. Mrs. Fogg will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.