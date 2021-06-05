DECATUR — Funeral service for Andrew “Drew” Crow, 35, will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brian Bridges officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Crow passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at UAB Hospital. Drew was born January 16, 1986, in Morgan County to Kenneth Crow and Debra “Kay” Crow. He was employed by Exit Realty in Madison as a Real Estate Agent, prior to his passing. He lived and worked in Gulf Shores for 13 years, prior to returning to his hometown to be near his family. Drew was a graduate of Hartselle High School Class of 2004 and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Survivors include his parents, Ken and Kay Crow; brothers, Justin Crow (Michelle), Kenneth Crow and Blake Crow; nieces, Wynn White (James), Kendra Crow and Jana Crow.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
