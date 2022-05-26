MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE — Anetia Turner Koch, 64, of Memphis, TN, passed away April 25, 2022 at her residence. Graveside service took place on April 27, 2022 at Sherith Israel Cemetery in Nashville TN. Mrs. Koch was born February 12, 1958, in Decatur, Alabama to Lannie Odell Turner and Ethel Davis Turner.
She graduated from Auburn University, and she was a Doctor of Pharmacy for more than 40 years. She loved entertaining guests for the Jewish holidays, bird watching, swimming and science fiction.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Arthenia Turner and brother, Paul Blagburn. She is survived by her husband, Michael Koch; son, Ricky Wilson; daughter, Sonja Wilson; brother, Kenneth Blagburn and sisters, Josephine Turner, Ludell Hopkins, and Linda Sharp.
Donations in her memory can be sent to Chabad of Tennessee, 2570 Kirby Parkway, Memphis TN 38119 or via website jewishmemphis.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.