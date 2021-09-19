HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Angela “Angel” Grant, 48, will be Monday, September 20, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Hal Daigre officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forrest Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Miss Grant passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born May 21, 1973, in Morgan County to John Maurice Grant and Wanda Parker Grant. Angel loved fishing and any songs about boating and fishing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include mother, Wanda Parker Grant; sister, Kristina Grant; nieces and nephew, Kayla Norris, Kaitlyn Holcomb and Isaac Holcomb; several great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Isaac Holcomb, Zane Craven, Taylor Karadimas, David Thomas, Thomas Portner and Jordan Bailey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.