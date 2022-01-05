TENNESSEE — Angela Lynn Banks Schwegman, 51, of Tennessee passed December 31, 2021. Lynn was born August 18, 1970 to Dwight and Eloise Banks. Lynn grew up in Moulton, AL.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rodney; and two brothers, Anthony and Steve Banks.
Survivors include two daughters, Nikia Schwegman and Nicole (Edward) Terry, and one son, Justin; three grandchildren, Hannah and Jayda Busbey, and Brayden Terry; brothers, David (Delores) Banks and Richard Banks; sisters, Carol (Nick) Simone, Kay (Danny) Hyde, Jennifer Bledsoe, Susan Saint, Tammy Banks, and Tina Coleman; 23 nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
