DECATUR
Funeral for Angeline “Ann” Hill, 89, of Decatur, will be Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jackie Kay officiating and burial in Decatur City Cemetery. The family will have a visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Mrs. Hill will lie in state on Monday one hour before the service.
Mrs. Hill was born June 25, 1930, in Athens, Alabama to Edward Smith and Grace Hogan Smith. She was a retired nurse from parkway medical center; she was a member of Westside Baptist and Central Baptist Churches.
She is preceded in death by her son Tommy Hill; and her husband Travis Leldon Hill.
She is survived by son Jimmy Hill and wife Shelia of Madison; brother, Billy Smith of Ardmore; sister, Dean Smith of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Brian Hill, Jessica Terry, Blake Kelly; and seven great grandchildren.
