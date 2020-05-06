GARDENDALE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Anita Clay Johnson, 69, will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Ms. Johnson died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was born July 20, 1950, in Morgan County to Rudolph Hawthorne Clay and Venita Jane Frost Clay. She was employed by the Birmingham News in the Sales Department, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include one son, Robby Johnson (Becky); two daughters, Michelle Johnson and Whitney Johnson; one brother, Michael Clay; one sister, Connie Martin; five grandchildren, Christian Johnson, Lucy Johnson, Kayden Johnson, Malik Johnson and Brooks Johnson; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.