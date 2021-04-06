DECATUR — Anita Dale McGee passed away on April 2, 2021.
Mrs. McGee is survived by her husband of 44 years, Maurice McGee; mother, Virginia Lokey (Jack); brother, Johnny Lott; sisters-in-law, Connie Lott and Rhonda Bradford; brother-in-law, J.C. McGee; four nephews, four nieces, 11 great-nieces and nephews and eight great-great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Dan Robinson, Maurice McGee and Brad Puckett officiating.
